WWE NXT UK Results: Did WALTER Retain the Gold? 1. 14. 21

Last night’s edition of NXT UK saw former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in action, We learned that Jinny will get her shot at Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship next week, and the NXT UK Championship was on the line in the main event.

If you missed last night’s episode of NXT UK then you have come to the right place.

Here are the results:

1 / 14

Joe Coeffey defeated Ed Harvey:

Results (via WWE) - The man who insisted his name was not Ed Harvey, but instead Sha Samuels, clearly wasn't intimidated by Joe Coffey. The newcomer took it to The Iron King early on, but the leader of the Gallus firm absorbed the punishment and dished out plenty of his own, answering with an overhead toss and his trademark ruthless strikes. Samuels scored a near-fall when he planted Coffey with a big powerslam after catching him off the ropes, nearly pulling off the big upset. Coffey bounced back to deliver the Glasgow Sendoff and All the Best for the Bells for the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 11

Tyler Bate defeated Sam Gradwell:

Results (via WWE) - Sam Gradwell had Tyler Bate shellshocked early on thanks to a fast start by NXT UK's "Thunderstorm." Gradwell pummeled The Big Strong Boy, though Bate demonstrated the steely resolve we've seen from him so many times before to fight back. Bate eventually landed the Tyler Driver to keep Gradwell down for the three-count and rebound from his difficult loss to A-Kid.

1 / 7

#1 Contender Jinny and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray went face to face:

Results (via WWE) - Jinny explained her unusual alliance with Joseph Conners, crediting her extravagant wealth and connections. Kay Lee Ray confidently proclaimed that Jinny would fall like her previous challengers, though Jinny pointed out that she was partially responsible for KLR still being champion. After all, it was The Fashionista's interference playing a pivotal role in The Scary Queen of Scots' successful title defense in her unforgettable Falls Count Anywhere Match against Piper Niven this past November.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The two will clash for KLR's title next week.

1 / 16

NXT UK Champion WALTER defeated NXT UK Heritage Champion A- Kid:

Results (via WWE) - Facing the biggest challenge of his career, A- Kid deftly went hold for hold with the much larger Austrian right off the bat. The Heritage Cup Champion also smartly sprinkled in well-timed kicks to WALTER’s legs, looking to neutralize the champion's colossal size advantage.

It also seemed to enrage The Ring General, who soon unleashed his first of several devastating chops to the chest, serving as a wake-up call for A-Kid.

But the Spanish Superstar stuck to his game plan, specifically targeting WALTER's left leg with a dragon screw on the apron, wrenching it over the middle rope, and finally blasting the same leg with a missile dropkick. A-Kid's decision to begin striking WALTER may have been a mistake, as he took A-Kid off his feet with another thunderous chop. Still, though, WALTER could not seem to keep A-Kid down.

The underdog tried to bait WALTER into the omoplata with a slap, instead settling for an armbar when WALTER blocked the hold. But The Ring General powered out of the ring and drove A-Kid back-first across the apron. Though the challenger offered one last charge with a big-time Pelé kick, WALTER nearly beheaded him with a pair of short-arm lariats to retain his title.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!