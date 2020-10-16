WWE NXT UK Results (10/15/20)

Last night's episode of NXT UK featured a MASSIVE tag team main event with Pete Dunne and Ilja Dragunov on one team against the NXT UK Champion WALTER and Alexander Wolfe. We also another opening round match in the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament.

Here are the results:

"The Bomber" Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners(NXT UK Heritage Cup Opening Round Match):

Results (via WWE) - Two of NXT UK's hardest hitters clashed in exactly the fashion one would expect, exchanging hard strikes throughout, though no falls were scored until the third round. Dave Mastiff became the first Superstar to win a Heritage Cup bout via knockout, as he blasted Joseph Conners with a massive right hand to put him on dream street and advance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Piper Niven defeated Isla Dawn:

Results (via WWE) - Isla Dawn nearly scored an upset, landing several near-falls against Piper Niven, including a breathtakingly close instance following a top-rope Meteora. Niven fought out of a modified Dragon Sleeper, dropping The White Witch with a high-angle back suplex before connecting with a running corner cannonball and planting her with a Michinoku Driver for the victory.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ilja Dragunov and Pete Dunne defeated NXT UK Champion WALTER and Alexander Wolfe:

Results (via WWE) - The NXT United Kingdom Champion and Ilja Dragunov gave the NXT UK Universe a sneak peek of their highly anticipated title bout in two weeks, punishing each other with signature offense. WALTER seemingly grew frustrated with his inability to put The Mad Russian away, netting only a two-count after a massive release German suplex. He took out his frustration by delivering blistering chops, making mincemeat of Dragunov's chest. But Dragunov fought his way out of WALTER's sleeper with relentless strikes of his own, and somehow summoned the strength to hit a Gotch lift suplex on the much larger champion. Pete Dunne, competing in his first NXT UK bout in more than a year, neutralized Alexander Wolfe on the outside by splaying his fingers, giving Dragunov an opening to connect with Torpedo Moscow on The Ring General. Becoming the first NXT UK Superstar to pin WALTER, Dragunov's victory left everyone wondering if he'll be able to repeat this unbelievable feat come Oct. 29 in a one-on-one setting with the NXT United Kingdom Title on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!