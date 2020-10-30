WWE NXT UK Results (10/29/20)

Last night's episode of NXT UK saw the rightful NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin return to action in dominating fashion, Action from the Women’s Division, and The Unstoppable Austrian Anomaly retain his title in a BRUTAL championship clash.

Here are the results of last night's show:

Aoifye Valkyrie defeated Dani Luna:

Results (via WWE) - Dani Luna looked to score a major upset and had Aofie Valkyrie on the ropes for much of this one-on-one bout. But The Norse Angel countered a German suplex before hitting a spinning heel kick and her patented diving split leg drop off the top rope to remain undefeated.

Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews Got More Than Just Answers:

Results (via WWE) - Eddie Dennis orchestrated an attack by The Hunt on Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. Mark Andrews & FlasH Morgan Webster got anything but the answer they were looking for in their search for who attacked Andrews earlier this year. With Pretty Deadly joining Eddie Dennis, The Hunt arrived as apparent backup for Andrews and Webster — only to ruthlessly assaulting them, leaving Dennis pleased and Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley bewildered.

Jordan Devlin defeated Levi Muir:

Results (via WWE) - Jordan Devlin continues to insist he's the "one real" NXT Cruiserweight Champion — and with more performances like this dominant return to the ring, who could argue? The Irish Ace was on a mission, putting away Levi Muir with the Devlin Side before issuing a challenge to all Cruiserweights.

WALTER defeated Ilja Dragunov to retain the NXT UK Championship:

Results (via WWE) - WALTER and Ilja Dragunov treated the NXT UK Universe to a war the likes of which they've never seen, but only one man could walk away as NXT United Kingdom Champion. The Ring General went for it all early, but Dragunov countered a powerbomb attempt and connected with a top-rope senton. WALTER would quickly turn the tables when he sent The Mad Russian careening into the middle and bottom ropes, seemingly injuring his neck. The apparent injury didn't elicit any mercy from the defending champion, and WALTER poured on the punishment relentlessly with a barrage of strikes.

NXT UK Next Week:

Noam Dar vs A-Kid(NXT UK Heritage Cup Semi-Finals)

GALLUS vs Sam Gradwell & Pretty Deadly:

NXT UK's newest superstar Rampage Brown will be makinh his debut soon

