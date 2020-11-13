WWE NXT UK Results (11/12/20)

Last night's edition of WWE NXT UK saw the in-ring debut of Rampage Brown plus the finals for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament are set as well as Piper Niven vs Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women's Championship in the brand's first-ever Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Here are the results:

The Hunt defeated Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan:

Results (via WWE) - Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan looked as though they hadn’t missed a beat, partnering again for the first time since going toe to toe along with Ashton Smith in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the final spot in the Heritage Cup Tournament. However, The Hunt eventually slowed the match to a more deliberate, punishing pace while demonstrating a seemingly newfound viciousness, perhaps the work of Eddie Dennis, who looked on approvingly as his duo claimed victory following a double diving headbutt.

My Take:

This was a great opener match for the show. It seems like Kenny and Amir are just one of those teams that are very underrated and talented but will never break that glass ceiling. Great match to showcase the new and villianous Hunt alongside Eddie Dennis.

Rampage Brown defeated Jack Starz:

Results (via WWE) - Rampage Brown was as advertised in his first NXT UK bout, with Jack Starz the unlucky first opponent to experience what the Leeds native is capable of. Overwhelming Starz with a barrage of bruising strikes and overwhelming power, Brown claimed victory after planting his foe with a massive Samoan Drop and huge powerbomb for a dominant debut victory.

My Take:

Whenever someone new debuts in NXT UK who do they call upon. None other than Jack Starz. It was announced by Andy Shepard on commentary that Jack Starz is one of the best and a standout in the UK PC and impressed Rampage a lot. Yet here he is putting over a brand new talent. Will Jack's star ever get to shine in NXT UK? Great showing for Brown and can't wait to see how he fares in NXT UK.

Xi Brookside defeated Nina Samuels:

Results (via WWE) - Xia Brookside put her high-flying and impressive mat acumen up against Nina Samuels' strength advantage in an intriguing clash that figures to be pivotal in the NXT UK Women's Title picture. While Samuels used her power to gain control, she lost her focus with excessive trash talk that seemed only to light a fire in the plucky Brookside. Samuels later appeared to suffer a knee injury after an awkward landing off the top rope, but she was only playing possum. Unfortunately for Samuels, Brookside didn't take the bait, instead capitalizing with a small package pin. Samuels had the last laugh, though, hitting a devastating Ushigoroshi on the outside to leave Brookside in a heap.

My Take:

The NXT UK Women's Division seems to be at a stand still until the feud between Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven is over after next week. This was a good match between the two as Samuels looked to pull a fast one over Xi only for it to back fire. It seems like this is only the beginning between the two after the post match attack from Samuels.

Trent Seven defeated Dave Mastiff to advance to the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Finals:

Results (via WWE) - With both Superstars starting in cautious fashion, perhaps wary of making an early mistake, Trent Seven and Dave Mastiff spent much of Round 1 trading low-risk holds, though they took each other out with simultaneous crossbody blocks to end the round. Mastiff clearly got the better of the collision and took control immediately in Round 2, but The Don of NXT UK pulled a fall out of nowhere, grabbing a 1-0 advantage with a clever crucifix pin.

"Bomber" struck a potential knockout blow on even to end Round 3, though Seven willed himself to continue — until he was laid out with a running cannonball and gigantic powerbomb that knotted the tally at 1.

Somehow summoning the will to fight on, Seven managed to hoist the much larger Mastiff above his shoulders to hit a burning hammer in Round 6 to claim victory. After vowing that his name would be the first to be engraved on the Heritage Cup, Seven was met for a respectful handshake by A-Kid, whom he'll meet in the Final.

My Take:

This was a great match that played on the history that both competitors shared before coming to WWE. While the outcome of the match was very predictable with Seven picking up the win Mastiff still came out looking good in defeat. I wish the finals was Mastiff vs A-Kid but I'm really hoping Seven puts over A-Kid. The cup should be used as a breakout tool and push them to the upper midcard or title picture.

