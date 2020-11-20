WWE NXT UK Results (11/19/20)

Last night's edition of NXT UK was headlined by the brand's first ever Falls Count Anywhere Match for the NXT UK Women's Championship. Sid Scala also announced that Jordan Devlin will start defending the Cruiserweight Championship.

Here are the results of last night's show:

1 / 5

Joe Coffey defeated Sam Gradwell:

Results (via WWE) - Two weeks removed from suffering a pinfall loss to Joe Coffey and the Gallus boys in Six-Man Tag Team action, Sam Gradwell insisted he would take care of business in a one-on-one setting. While Gradwell brought a fierce challenge to the ring, his talk ultimately proved to be bigger as he lost after Coffey leveled him with All the Best for the Bells.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

My Take:

This was a great opener between two guys who made their return two weeks ago. Coffey and Gradwell went out there and beat the holy crap out of each other. This match very brutal and hard hitting which was expected from these two big hoss. Coffey may have came out with the win but left with a battle scar.

1 / 6

Pretty Deadly defeated Aston Smith and Oliver Carter:

Results (via WWE) - Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter stymied Pretty Deadly early on, taking control behind their quickness and innovative double-team maneuvers until Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker were able to isolate Carter in their corner and effectively chop the ring in half. A tag to Smith turned the bout around, but Stoker saved Howley from a near-certain pin by placing his boot on the bottom rope. Stoker blasted Smith with a huge uppercut from the outside moments later, allowing Howley to roll him up for the win.

My Take:

This was a great match between both teams. These was the first time that Smith and Carter teamed up in months. I really enjoyed the match and while I'm not really high on Pretty Deadly I do like the fact that they are building up teams who haven't really been pushed since the brand started like Pretty Deadly and The Hunt.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 4

Saxon Huxley defeated Levi Muir:

Results (via WWE) - Levi Muir struggled to tame the barbaric, unruly style of Saxon Huxley despite his best efforts. Jack Starz emerged at ringside to cheer on his friend, but that support wasn't enough to help Muir overcome Huxley, who claimed victory after nearly beheading Muir with a massive clothesline.

My Take:

This really did neither guy any favors as this match seemed really pointless. Huxley went from a breakout match with NXT UK Champion WALTER to now feuding with Jack Starz. Huxley is also someone who has been struggling to find little to any success on the brand and I would like to see him get at least one good decent storyline.

1 / 11

NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Piper Niven in a Falls Count Anywhere Match:

Results (via WWE) - Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven ushered in a new level of brutality in the first Women's Falls Count Anywhere Match in NXT UK history. Niven wasted no time beginning the chaotic brawl, attacking KLR in the entranceway before the bell even sounded. She also quickly capitalized on the stipulation, introducing an array of foreign objects from under the ring.

Both made use of the weaponry, including the ring bell, a trash can, and even a steel chain that The Scary Queen of Scots viciously wrapped around Niven's face. Jinny emerged moments later looking for payback after Niven left her lying two weeks ago, and began pummeling Niven until the challenger could fight her off and toss her over the barricade.

KLR and Niven battled their way backstage at BT Sport Studios where the destructive ingenuity escalated. Countering a Gory Bomb attempt, Niven dropped KLR on a chair with a Piper Driver that nearly scored a three-count. Niven left no doubt about the lengths she was willing to go to in order to become champion, targeting Kay Lee Ray's injured knee with a steel pipe before the rivals took their fight to the top of an equipment case. That was when Jinny re-emerged to strike Niven in the back with a chair, sending both competitors crashing through a table below.

Landing fortuitously atop Niven for the cover, Kay Lee Ray successfully retained her title, though neither woman will likely be the same anytime soon.

My Take:

Two weeks ago Kay Lee Ray awaked the sleeping dragon in Piper Niven and she brought it to the cahampion in this match. Niven didn't even let KLR get to the ring before the action got underway. This was a historic match as this was the first ever match in NXT UK history and the women delivered in the main event. The Fashionista Jinny had a receipt for Niven as she was the major reason for KLR retaining her belt. At this point in time I don't know who would be next to challenge for the strap. Looks like we are headed for a Jinny vs Piper match or feud. I'm happy that Jinny is finally steeping up and is on the front porch of the title picture.

Next Week:

1 Gallery 1 Images

A-Kid vs Trent Seven(NXT UK Heritage Cup Finals)

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jordan Devlin vs Amir Jordan(NXT Cruiserweight Championship)

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!