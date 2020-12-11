WWE NXT UK Results (12/10/20)

Last night's edition of NXT UK saw Isy Daughn pick up a win, the return of Tyler Bate, and A-Kidsuccessfully defending the NXT UK Heritage Cup in the main event.

Here are the results of the show:

Jordan Devin defeated Olivier Carter to retain his NXT Cruiserweight Championship:

Results (via WWE) - Oliver Carter answered the call in the first installment of Jordan Devlin’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge. Continuing to proclaim himself as the one “real” Cruiserweight Champion, The Irish Ace appeared almost indignant that anyone would dare challenge him and responded with ruthless intensity from the opening bell.

Carter countered with his uncanny quickness, but suffered a devastating blow when Devlin upended him against the ropes, potentially injury his neck and inflicting damage that took a toll throughout the match. Devlin targeted the weakened area, hitting a poison rana and the Devlin Side to retain his title in hard-earned fashion.

NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid and Tyler Bate join Noam Dan for the first ever Supernova Sessions:

Results (via WWE) - Noam Dar’s new talk show got off to a tenuous start, perhaps unsurprisingly given The Scottish Supernova’s penchant for rubbing people the wrong way. This time, Dar drew NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid’s ire after assuming credit for taking him “under his wing” and grooming him for success.

A-Kid instead gave the credit to Tyler Bate, who joined the show in surprise fashion much to Dar’s dismay, ultimately setting up a respectful Heritage Cup challenge for A-Kid later in the show.

Isla Dawn defeated Xia Brookside:

Results (via WWE) - Like many of Xia Brookside’s opponents, Isla Dawn had difficulty accounting for her lightning-quick offense. Brookside controlled much of the bout until becoming preoccupied with suitcases left in the entranceway by a stagehand.

Moments later, Nina Samuels — who left Brookside lying last month — appeared on the video board to declare that her foe is only worth of carrying her bags. That distraction proved decisive as Brookside turned into a huge kick and back suplex from Dawn, costing Brookside defeat.

NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid defeated Tyler Bate to retain his NXT UK Heritage Cup:

Results (via WWE) - A-Kid would have been hard-pressed to find a more trying test for his first Heritage Cup defense. Tyler Bate a mentor to the young Spanish Superstar in many ways, fought his protégé to an evenly matched first two rounds with both men seemingly trying to avoid making a costly mistake.

The Big Strong Boy got the better of a dazzling exchange of counters in Round 3, rolling up A-Kid for the bout’s first fall.

Both Superstars unleashed hard-hitting strikes in the fourth round before A-Kid applied a Triangle submission, though Bate muscled out with a powerbomb as the round ended. A-Kid knotted the count in Round 5, pinning Bate following a spectacular springboard moonsault DDT.

With little left in their tanks in the sixth and final round, A-Kid hit his patented step-up enziguri. While he wasn’t able to apply the same omoplata that brought him success throughout the Heritage Cup tournament, he pinned Bate with a roll-up combination to preserve the Cup.

