WWE NXT UK Results (12/10/20)

WWE NXT UK Results (12/10/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Last night's edition of NXT UK saw Isy Daughn pick up a win, the return of Tyler Bate, and A-Kidsuccessfully defending the NXT UK Heritage Cup in the main event.

Here are the results of the show:

001_NXTUK_London_11162020AT_0083--3c4e23a5e530b0f3f54b861c246ed103

1 / 6

Jordan Devin defeated Olivier Carter to retain his NXT Cruiserweight Championship:

Results (via WWE) - Oliver Carter answered the call in the first installment of Jordan Devlin’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge. Continuing to proclaim himself as the one “real” Cruiserweight Champion, The Irish Ace appeared almost indignant that anyone would dare challenge him and responded with ruthless intensity from the opening bell.

Carter countered with his uncanny quickness, but suffered a devastating blow when Devlin upended him against the ropes, potentially injury his neck and inflicting damage that took a toll throughout the match. Devlin targeted the weakened area, hitting a poison rana and the Devlin Side to retain his title in hard-earned fashion.

017_NXTUK_London_11162020AT_0180--a4b02c3776fc69c2c07f60bb5aaa30ed

1 / 4

NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid and Tyler Bate join Noam Dan for the first ever Supernova Sessions:

Results (via WWE) - Noam Dar’s new talk show got off to a tenuous start, perhaps unsurprisingly given The Scottish Supernova’s penchant for rubbing people the wrong way. This time, Dar drew NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid’s ire after assuming credit for taking him “under his wing” and grooming him for success.

A-Kid instead gave the credit to Tyler Bate, who joined the show in surprise fashion much to Dar’s dismay, ultimately setting up a respectful Heritage Cup challenge for A-Kid later in the show.

021_NXTUK_London_11162020AT_1272--81426913c47cc6650d5838de554f494a

1 / 10

Isla Dawn defeated Xia Brookside:

Results (via WWE) - Like many of Xia Brookside’s opponents, Isla Dawn had difficulty accounting for her lightning-quick offense. Brookside controlled much of the bout until becoming preoccupied with suitcases left in the entranceway by a stagehand.

Moments later, Nina Samuels — who left Brookside lying last month — appeared on the video board to declare that her foe is only worth of carrying her bags. That distraction proved decisive as Brookside turned into a huge kick and back suplex from Dawn, costing Brookside defeat.

038_NXTUK_London_11162020AT_0587--b66e5312a1d0bab5252654aae75764d4

1 / 12

NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid defeated Tyler Bate to retain his NXT UK Heritage Cup:

Results (via WWE) - A-Kid would have been hard-pressed to find a more trying test for his first Heritage Cup defense. Tyler Bate a mentor to the young Spanish Superstar in many ways, fought his protégé to an evenly matched first two rounds with both men seemingly trying to avoid making a costly mistake.

The Big Strong Boy got the better of a dazzling exchange of counters in Round 3, rolling up A-Kid for the bout’s first fall.

Both Superstars unleashed hard-hitting strikes in the fourth round before A-Kid applied a Triangle submission, though Bate muscled out with a powerbomb as the round ended. A-Kid knotted the count in Round 5, pinning Bate following a spectacular springboard moonsault DDT.

With little left in their tanks in the sixth and final round, A-Kid hit his patented step-up enziguri. While he wasn’t able to apply the same omoplata that brought him success throughout the Heritage Cup tournament, he pinned Bate with a roll-up combination to preserve the Cup.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Lunchtime News 12.11
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Lunchtime News 12.11.20 | NJPW World Tag League & Super J Finals | ROH Live Weekly Show | Every Time I Die Tour | Rousey & ESPN+

20201210_SD_MatchPreview_SashaCarmella_FC_Friday--6b6783088ba2706842dfae8f0bafd7c2
WWE

Friday Night SmackDown Preview (12/11/20)

059_NXTUK_London_11162020AT_1062--0a9d616172c2a9cfee231048f5d9d5a7
WWE

WWE NXT UK Results (12/10/20)

AM News 12.11
AEW News

Morning News 12.11.20 | RIP Zeus | Renee Paquette on Bellas Podcast | Silver & Reynolds on AEW Unrestricted | FTR & Marko Stunt

Zeus_bio
Wrestling News

Tommy Lister Jr. or WWF's Zeus Passed Away at 62

Evening 12.10
WWE News

Evening News 12.10.20 | Charisma is King | MOTH v. Young Goat | Ethan Page Future Endeavor | Owen Hart Action Figure

01-aew-dynamite-vs-nxt-on-usa-tv-ratings-viewership-wednesday-night-wars-2_0
WWE News

The Wednesday Night War Viewership and Ratings (12/9/20)

Lunchtime 12.10
AEW News

Lunchtime News 12.10.20 | Callis on Busted Open | Big Inner Circle Match | Business with Bivens | Penta El Zero M Update | Salina de la Renta Summoning Somebody