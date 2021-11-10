Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.9.21
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.9.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw six women tag team action as Toxic Attraction picked up the win over Io Sharai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Plus the announcement of the return of NXT War Games next month. 

The show drew an average of 603k viewers and ranked 36th. This is a slight drown from last week’s show which saw the fallout from NXT Halloween Havoc. 

The show was headlined by Pete Dunne defeating NXT North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes thanks to distractions from Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano. 

