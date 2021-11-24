WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.23.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw Cora Jade defeat NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, a triple threat for the NXT North American Championship plus the announcement of the Men’s WarGames Match and more matches announced for the event.

The show drew an average of 625k which is up from last week’s show that drew an average of 574k.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show was headlined by Carmelo Hayes successfully defending his NXT North American Championship and the announcement of the Men’s WarGames Match.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!