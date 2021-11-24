Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.23.21
Publish date:

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.23.21

Author:

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw Cora Jade defeat NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, a triple threat for the NXT North American Championship plus the announcement of the Men’s WarGames Match and more matches announced for the event. 

The show drew an average of 625k which is up from last week’s show that drew an average of 574k.

666FE5BB-4640-4FF2-A52E-B8E8A21270E9
1
Gallery
1 Images

The show was headlined by Carmelo Hayes successfully defending his NXT North American Championship and the announcement of the Men’s WarGames Match. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A15664DC-BEA7-4316-A7A9-2C18AFF67E55
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.23.21

83220CFD-4A52-42B2-A9CB-AC8A5FF96F9F
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings: Survivor Series Fallout 11.22.21

B8505C24-8B70-465A-9A74-6D3FC78E60A0
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.23.21

00B471C2-D9D2-4FF5-8D27-5186F7B4D110
LIVE Coverage

WWE Survivor Series 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

00B471C2-D9D2-4FF5-8D27-5186F7B4D110
WWE

Survivor Series 2021 Preview 11.21.21

A548763E-9029-4B51-BB86-DED70075DD70
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.19.21

A93C0FDE-2EB2-4AEA-95A3-A0043119858D
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Late Night WWE Releases 11.18.21

7C73615D-3EDA-49EF-95B2-F86FA180AC2B
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.16.21