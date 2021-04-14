WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 4.13.21

Last night NXT debuted on it’s new night of Tuesdays. The also featured the fallout from NXT TakeOver and The Trifecta celebrated their championship wins.

NXT drew an average of 805k and ranked 8th. The show even did better than the NBA which was ranked 9th. It looks like NXT will do just fine on Tuesdays.

The show was headlined by an 8 person mixed tag match which saw Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Shotzi Blackheart, and Ember Moon defeating The Way.

