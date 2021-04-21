WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 4.20.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw the return of Kyle O’Reilly after the grueling Unsanctioned Match from two weeks ago, we also saw the debut of Sarray as she defeated Zoey Stark.

The show drew an average of 841k viewers and ranked 27th. While viewership is up slightly from last week’s show that averaged 804k last night the news DOMINATED the night.

The show was headlined by Kool Kyle O’Reilly defeating Cameron Grimes in the main event.

