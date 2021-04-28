WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 4.27.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw Bronson Reed defeat Austin Theory to become the number contender for Johnny Gargano’s NXT North American Championship. We also saw two more title matches along with a Falls Count Anywhere match announced.

The show drew an average of 744k and ranked 11th. This down from last week’s show that drew an average of 841k.

The show was headlined by Legado del Fantasma defeating MSKushida in six man tag team action.

