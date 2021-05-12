WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 5.11.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT was a championship edition as both the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships were on the line. 

The show drew an average of 697k and ranked 25th. This is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 761k and ranked 21st. 

The show was headlined by Kushida successfully defending the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Santos Escobar in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match.

