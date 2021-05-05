WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 5.4.21

WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 5.4.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott pick up the win in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and two titles matches made for next week. 

The show drew an average of 761k and ranked 21st. This is up from last week’s show which drew an average of 744k.

4B0C590C-F94C-4EB7-9543-F07251FB6F5C
1
Gallery
1 Images

The show was headlined by The Way defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a Street Fight to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

FD573298-746F-48B8-8B3B-8B262E86A9ED
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 5.4.21

WWE NXT

NXT REVIEW 4-4-21

AEW-Dynamite-Blood-and-Guts-scaled-1280x720
AEW News

5 Ways That Blood and Guts Can Live Up To The Hype

AEW-Dynamite-Blood-and-Guts-scaled-1280x720
AEW News

Blood & Guts Preview

32E6DF76-A447-4067-83FD-26657BB00A66
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 5.3.21

aries-aries-4242
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 Impact Wrestlers That The WWE Screwed Over

C74E5B9A-667C-4405-9124-1A8880FAD513
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 5.4.21

WWE Evolution
WWE NXT

6 NXT Stars To Build An All Women's Brand Around