WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 5.4.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott pick up the win in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and two titles matches made for next week.

The show drew an average of 761k and ranked 21st. This is up from last week’s show which drew an average of 744k.

The show was headlined by The Way defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a Street Fight to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

