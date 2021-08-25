WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 8.24.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw the fallout from this past Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36.

We saw both Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa eyeing Samoa Joe and the NXT Title and that Timothy Thatcher was announced to be out of action indefinitely after his match with Ridge Holland and InDex announced their wedding for September 14th.

The show drew an average of 685k and ranked 27th

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show was headlined by Hit Row vs Legado Del Fantasma in a six man tag team match. We also saw the debut of Elektra Lopez who took out B Fab and joined Legado.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!