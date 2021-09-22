WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 9.21.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT was the second episode since the launch of NXT 2.0 and it continued the momentum. We saw Roderick Strong of Diamond Mine defeat Kushida to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

The show drew an average of 746k and ranked 11th. This was down from last week’s show which drew an average of 770k and ranked 10th.

The show was headlined by NXT Champion Tommaso Ciamapa and Bron Breaker defeating Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland.

