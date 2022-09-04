Skip to main content
WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results and Recap 9.4.22

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results and Recap 9.4.22

Today NXT UK bid farewell as we usher in the new era of NXT Europe next year. All the titles were on the line with three of them being unification matches plus stars from RAW and SmackDown looked to grab NXT gold. 

Here are the full results and recap:

F9CFF6CD-C120-498F-8243-6DA24188E445
1
Gallery
1 Images

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ricochet to retain the NXT North American Championship 

C0BE1623-AC5F-4B53-9F53-739A806D35CC

1 / 1

Why Damon Why?!?

Winners: Pretty Deadly became the Unified NXT Tag Team Champions 

4B872BC6-7DB0-4367-8729-D27647FC6D71
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mandy Rose defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport to become the Unified NXT Women’s Champion

F0023680-75CA-4DD4-BB61-9F74D3195D61
1
Gallery
1 Images

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship 

16976B67-32D7-4196-BE3F-6AD9EBBFA72D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bron Breakker defeated Tyler Bate to become the Unified NXT Champion

Related Articles

E6AE50C9-A5BC-401C-9B72-2470B2467ABD
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results and Recap 9.4.22

3CD01252-AB4B-45B6-9E9B-48009E0208B3
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Worlds Collide Preview 9.4.22

37C38B1D-FF96-4C4E-B634-111A2EB9076B
WWE

WWE Clash at the Castle Results 9.3.22

E1601EF5-B393-4CD4-8CA5-20E426784FA2
WWE

WWE Clash at the Castle Preview 9.3.22

D5CB1C09-88D2-4DC2-8E61-6E5D6442EF7C
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Spoilers 9.2.22

BE8F4AF8-DDAA-472C-8F8F-430710F8485D
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: 2 Year Celebration of The Tribal Chief 9.2.22

4566204F-D497-4A7A-9F4F-7772A6FA7992
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW: Clash at the Castle Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.29.22

FB96F0E4-8253-4B38-80CB-533BB4ECB653
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.29.22