WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results and Recap 9.4.22

Today NXT UK bid farewell as we usher in the new era of NXT Europe next year. All the titles were on the line with three of them being unification matches plus stars from RAW and SmackDown looked to grab NXT gold.

Here are the full results and recap:

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ricochet to retain the NXT North American Championship

Winners: Pretty Deadly became the Unified NXT Tag Team Champions

Mandy Rose defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport to become the Unified NXT Women’s Champion

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bron Breakker defeated Tyler Bate to become the Unified NXT Champion