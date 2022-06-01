WWE on AE returns Sunday July 10

Today WWE announced that they will be returning to AE with season two of “Biography: WWE Legends” and two new shows “WWE Rivals” and “WWE Smack Talk.”

The three shows kickoff a three hour Sunday block of program.

Here is the full press release via WWE.com:

WWE on A&E returns Sunday, July 10

WWE on A&E is back! Starting Sunday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, A&E Network and WWE are bringing the WWE Universe into the ring with nine weeks of all-new programming featuring intimate looks into the lives and careers of some of WWE’s most iconic Legends. With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, Season 2 of “Biography: WWE Legends,” new series “WWE Rivals,” and new after show “WWE Smack Talk” air back-to-back each Sunday. The premieres are part of an ongoing partnership featuring 130 hours of new, premium WWE-themed series and specials commissioned by the network to air exclusively on A&E platforms and to be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks.



“Biography: WWE Legends” – Season 2 premieres Sunday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Under the award-winning “Biography” banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE Universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania.



“WWE Rivals” – New series premieres Sunday, July 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE’s library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars who watched these rivalries unfold. Rivalries featured this season include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret “Hit Man” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge and the “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and WWE.



“WWE Smack Talk” – New series premieres Sunday, July 10, at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, each half-hour after show breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals” as well as reveals new information that didn’t make the cut. Along the way, Booker, Peter and Jackie will welcome WWE Legends, current Superstars and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night’s events.



Join the conversation by following @WWEonAE and using #WWEonAE. All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.

