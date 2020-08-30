WWE Payback 2020 Preview

Tonight's WWE Payback PPV emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt defending the Universal Championship against the returning Roman Reigns and the man Wyatt beat for the title, last Sunday at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman in a No-Holds-Barred, Triple-Threat Match.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt Defends The Universal Championship Against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman In A No-Holds-Barred Triple-Threat Match

Preview (via WWE) - The Big Dog left no room for interpretation when he made his shocking return at SummerSlam: He wants the Universal Championship.

But to get it, Roman Reigns will have to go through two of the most powerful and demented forces in all of WWE as he challenges new champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “The Monster” Braun Strowman in a massive No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match.

Locked in a bizarre and heated conflict for weeks, Wyatt and Strowman saw their issues catalyzed by Strowman’s descent into madness, completing his change into “The Monster.”

But when their bitter rivalry came to a cataclysmic head at SummerSlam, not even Strowman’s transformation was enough to overcome “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a barbaric Falls Count Anywhere Match. Wyatt needed not one, but two Sister Abigails on the ring’s exposed wooden boards to keep “The Monster” down.

Reigns wasted no time after the titanic title tilt to Spear his way right into the Universal Championship picture, leaving both men lying after an intense assault and hoisting the Universal Title high.

Given the destruction wrecked already by these Superstars, what’s in store when they all collide? And who will leave with the Universal Title?

Keith Lee Battles Randy Orton

Preview (via WWE) - Former NXT Champion Keith Lee isn’t exactly sticking his toe into the pool now that he has arrived on the red brand.

Instead, he’s jumping right into the deep end for a heavyweight collision with 13-time World Champion Randy Orton, who was narrowly edged by Drew McIntyre in a vicious slugfest for the WWE Title at SummerSlam.

When The Legend Killer viciously ambushed McIntyre in the backstage area and went to the ring to address that very title bout the next night on Raw, Lee interrupted Orton and immediately challenged him to an impromptu singles clash. Before a winner could be determined, however, McIntyre interfered to get another piece of Orton, resulting in the match being thrown out.

And when McIntyre was being interviewed backstage shortly thereafter, Orton struck again and leveled McIntyre with a punt kick for the second time in one night. A seething Lee then vowed justice for his friend.

What will happen when the heavyweight with the agility of a Cruiserweight collides with the sadistic Legend Killer?

Sasha Banks & Bayley Defend The WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships Against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Preview (via WWE) - For “The Golden Role Models,” SummerSlam was a tale of two matches, as Sasha Banks assisted Bayley in retaining the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka, though Bayley was unable to return the favor when Banks lost the Raw Women’s Title to The Empress of Tomorrow later in the evening.

The Boss was dejected after losing one on her championships, but she and the former Hugger will need to regroup quickly, as they’ll put the tandem gold on the line against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE Payback this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jax and Baszler make for quite the intriguing tandem.

Calling them “reluctant partners” would be quite the understatement, as Baszler and Jax have shown nothing but disdain for one another while getting into multiple melees over the past few weeks. Still, it might behoove The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades to work together, as a win would net Jax her first championship in more than two years, while Baszler would be a titleholder for the first time since losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley in December.

Baszler and Jax appear to have been drawn together by common enemies, as they halted their latest one-on-one brawl to chase the Women’s Tag Team Champions from the ring on Raw. Later that night, it was announced that they will challenge Bayley and Banks for the titles at WWE Payback!

Will “The Golden Role Models” get back to their winning ways, or will Baszler and Jax set aside their differences to capture the tandem championships?

Apollo Crews Defends The United States Championship Against Bobby Lashley

Preview (via WWE) - Apollo Crews may have prevailed over MVP, but that doesn’t mean he’s seen the last of The Hurt Business.

Crews will have to go through The Hurt Business’ All Mighty when defends his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Payback.

Warring with MVP for months, Crews has become the primary target of his loquacious rival’s newly formed battalion. The fast-rising champion turned aside MVP’s best at SummerSlam, but Lashley represents an entirely different challenge with his unparalleled strength.

And few know of Lashley’s brute power better than Crews, who was out of action for weeks after being injured by The All Mighty’s Full Nelson.

Can Crews keep his first-ever title reign rolling, or will Lashley bring the gold home to The Hurt Business?

Seth Rollins & Murphy Battle Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Preview (via WWE) - Though they were robbed of a chance to beat Seth Rollins & Murphy, Dominik & Rey Mysterio will get another opportunity to topple their foes at WWE Payback.

After months of attacks and ridicule against his father and his family’s name, Dominik finally stepped into the ring against Rollins at SummerSlam. Dominik not only made his father proud, but he earned the respect of the WWE Universe in one of the most impressive in-ring debuts in recent memory. But he came up short in a valiant effort against the four-time World Champion.

The Mysterios were primed to make the most of their matchup against The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple this past Monday night, and Dominik again impressed, showcasing a spectacular tornado DDT and springboard plancha among other maneuvers, as well as teaming up with his father for a double-619 on Murphy.

With Dominik poised to hit a top-rope frog splash that may have put Murphy away, the ring was seized by RETRIBUTION for an all-out mugging of the Mysterios. Meanwhile, Rollins and Murphy high-tailed it away from ringside to safely watch from a distance with a grin as their adversaries were left lying.

Now with a second chance to score a victory in this ultra-personal rivalry, can the father-son duo conquer their foes? Or will Rollins and Murphy prove they have the Mysterios’ number?

Matt Riddle Looks For 'Payback' On King Corbin

Preview (via WWE) - Matt Riddle wants to be “The Bro That Runs The Show,” but King Corbin doesn’t think he even deserves a role. After weeks of back-and-forth, the two rivals will meet in the ring at WWE Payback.

Corbin put a “King’s Ransom” out for any Superstar who could prove Riddle didn’t belong on SmackDown. Shorty G made repeated efforts to take down the bounty, but The Original Bro thwarted every attempt. Riddle opened the latest SmackDown with a challenge for Corbin, but the royal Superstar offered Shorty G to do his bidding once again.

Will Riddle solidify his status on the blue brand or will Corbin force Riddle to bow down to the King?

Big E Looks To Settle The Score Against Sheamus

Preview (via WWE) - Big E is focused on achieving his biggest WWE dreams, and that makes him a perfect target for Sheamus.

Earlier today it was confirmed on “Talking Smack” that Big E would face off with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Payback. The New Day powerhouse defeated Sheamus earlier this month on the blue brand, as Big E has continued to build momentum at the start of his Singles run.

Sheamus has built his WWE career by crushing the dreams of the most optimistic Superstars. Will Big E make a huge statement or will Sheamus provide a punishing roadblock?

Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott Take-On The IIconics On The Kick-Off Show

Preview (via WWE) - The next chapter in the heated rivalry between The Riott Squad and The IIconics will be written when they clash during the WWE Payback Kickoff show, tomorrow night.

Ruby Riott found herself on the receiving end of mockery from Peyton Royce & Billie Kay in recent weeks, with the Australian duo claiming Riott had no friends. But after apologizing to her estranged partner Liv Morgan, The Riott Squad was back in action and the odds evened against The IIconics. But in several bouts pitting members of the two teams against each other, it seemed as though Riott and Morgan needed to get back on the same page, while The IIconics often had the last laugh.

Will The Riott Squad be able to shut The IIconics up, or will Billie Kay & Peyton Royce be laughing once again?

