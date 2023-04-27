Skip to main content
WWE Plans to Run More Stadium Premium Live Events in 2023

Earlier today that it was reported that WWE is planning to run more stadium shows for their Premium Live Events next year. 

As of this year WWE has eight stadium shows on their schedule. 

WWE running stadiums shows will be more beneficial for the company and lead to higher level of excitement for Premium Live Events.

According to Andrew Zarian this is a goal of Nick Khan’s to make this the new norm for WWE. 

