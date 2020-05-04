WWE is back with another episode of Monday Night RAW tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network.

A lot of tonight's show has already been announced and we will be seeing a whopping four matches! Tonight's main event will be the Last Chance Gauntlet Match, with the winner of the match being added to the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Sunday. The winner will be replacing Apollo Crews who suffered an injury last week in his match against Andrade.

As this is RAW's go-home show for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, we can expect lots of storyline progression, certainly in terms of the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre will face Murphy in what should be a fantastic match, with Seth Rollins looking on from ringside to scout his opponent in Sundays Championship match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here’s what’s on tap for the show:

Non-Title Match:

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar).

Tag Team Match:

Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne (w/MVP) vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet.

Last Chance Gauntlet Match

No competitors have been announced as of yet.

Non-Title Match:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.