WWE RAW 05-25-20 Preview & Live Coverage

WWE is back with another episode of Monday Night Raw tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network.



A few things have been announced in advance of the show including Triple Threat Match with the winner becoming the new #1 Contender to Raw Women’s Championship. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya are set to go tonight, with the winner of this contest challenging Asuka for the strap at the Backlash pay-per-view event.



This is a taped episode and will serve as the Memorial Day show. WWE could also be ready to announce more matches for Backlash with the PPV only a few weeks away. Here’s what’s on tap for the show:



WWE United States Championship Match: Andrade (C)) vs. Apollo Crews



#1 Contender Triple Threat Match:

WWE NXT Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya



WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to be the special guest on MVP’s VIP Lounge. This segment should serve to further hype the upcoming WWE Championship match that will see McIntyre put the title on the line against Lashley at Backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET!