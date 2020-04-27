WWE Raw (4/27/2020) Preview, Results, and Live Coverage

Tonight will be the first time that we see both Drew McIntryre and Seth Rollins face to face. The challenge for a WWE Championship match at Money In The Bank has been accepted. What will happen during tonight's contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins? We will see an actual showdown between the three Raw entrants for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Asuka, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler are set to clash in a Triple Threat Match tonight.

Are you more excited about the contract signing or the triple threat? Stay tuned for live coverage tonight beginning at 8/7 PM Central Time.