WWE Raw (5/11/2020) Preview, Results, and Live Coverage

Tonight's WWE RAW will once again take place from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with all of the fallout from last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.



As of yet, WWE have not announced any matches for tonight, but WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton will appear to continue their bitter feud. It was also announced that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will confront Money In the Bank winner Asuka. News coming from multiple sources tonight suggests that Lynch will also be making a huge career altering announcement. The feud between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will also continue.



WWE.com is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:



* Becky Lynch to confront Women's Money in the Bank contract holder Asuka this Monday on Raw.



* Edge is again on the hunt for Randy Orton.



* How will the Street Profits and Viking Raiders rivalry evolve?



Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET



