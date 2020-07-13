WWE Raw Betting Odds: July 13, 2020

Betting odds are out for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, with four scheduled matches. The odds for tonight range, some lopsided, and others close. Let's break down the odds for tonight's show, leading into Extreme Rules this weekend.

WWE Raw Betting Heavy Favorites

Bayley and Sasha Banks (-625) are overwhelming favorites in their match against the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). To put in perspective, one would have to wager $625 just to win back $100 if the Women's Tag Team champions win.

Asuka & Sane (+350) don't provide great value either, so this is a match to stay away from betting. Usually, if there is a heavy favorite it might be worth taking the underdog for value. That's not the case here.

Sane also has large odds (-770) to be involved in the match decision, regardless of who wins. Reading the odds, it seems bookmakers are sold that Bayley and Banks will retain while Sane concedes the match.

Also, Randy Orton enters his match with insane odds to win over R-Truth. Orton has a 95.2% chance (-2000) to beat R-Truth, meaning a bettor would have to wager $2,000 just to win back $100 for an Orton victory.

Betting Other WWE Raw Matches

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens seems to be the most indecisive match in terms of picking a winner. Currently, oddsmakers like Rollins (-150) over Owens (+108) but not by much. Owens is only 2% away from crossing into the 50% chance territory, so oddsmakers believe this is a toss-up prediction.

The method of victory seems a little more certain, as the pinfall or submission is favored at -230. Taking 'Any Other Result' at +160 provides solid value, as it's very possible a count-out or disqualification comes into play.

The subplots are riddled in this match, as Rey Mysterio, his son and Rollins' disciples could all be involved. Picking a winner seems difficult here, as the value of a swerve finish seems worth the risk even if it doesn't hit.

Finally, Andrade and Angel Garza (-295) are favorites against the Viking Raiders (+200). This seems likely, as the former seems to be next in line to face the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Andrade and Garza present the best bet on the night that few can actually afford. Although pricey, it seems Zelina Vega's team should win unless WWE is planning their split before a title reign.