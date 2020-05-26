WWE Raw Live Coverage & Results 5/25/20

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW emanates once again from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.



Before our live-coverage begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

VIP Lounge with MVP, Special Guest, WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre

RAW Women's Championship, # 1 Contender's Match - Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax vs Natalya

United States Championship - Andrade (with Zelina Vega) (C) vs Apollo

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair Makes an Appearance

24/7 Champion, Rob Gronkowski Has an Exclusive Interview



***LIVE COVERAGE***

The show begins with a wonderful video package honoring the men and women who have and continue to serve in the United States military on this Memorial Day.

We then see a panoramic view of the ring area and several NXT and Performance Center superstars and staff are surrounding the ring acting as a live audience. Important to note that surrounding the ring is a Hockey-like Plexiglas boarding to separate the crowd from the ring area.

Segment - K.O. Show with Kevin Owens and RAW Women's Champion, Asuka

Kevin Owens comes out and plays up to the superstars at ringside and then introduces RAW Women's Champion, Asuka as we have a new episode of the K.O. Show.

We then see a video package of the events, last week between Nia Jax, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka starts yelling in Japanese and out comes NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte says she needs to get something off her chest and says that the RAW Women's Championship should have been handed to her, not Asuka. Charlotte then mentions how Asuka's never beaten her in a 1-on-1 match.

Natalya then makes her way down to the ring and she apologizes to Owens for ruining his K.O. Show set, last week. Charlotte says that sucking up to Owens won't help her win their match, later tonight. Charlotte then calls Natalya irrelevant and Nia Jax comes down to the ring and says that she's going to run through Charlotte and Natalya, tonight and then she's going to bulldoze, Asuka at Backlash and become the new RAW Women's Champion. Asuka and Natalya then take out Charlotte and Nia Jax as the segment ends.

We then see Apollo being interviewed, backstage by Kayla Braxton. Apollo says he's going to beat-down Andrade, tonight and become the new United States Champion.

United States Championship - Andrade (with Zelina Vega) (C) vs Apollo

Result - Apollo defeats Andrade, Becomes NEW United States Champion

We see RAW Women's Champion, Asuka and NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair backstage and they begin bickering for awhile.

We then see Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory, backstage and Rollins says what happened to Rey Mysterio was a sacrifice to carve the path of the future of Monday Night RAW.

The IIconics make their way to the ring and Billie Kay and Peyton Royce both apologize to each other for what happened, last week but they're interrupted by the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross is upset and says that the IIconics should stop feeling entitled and they lost fair and square, last week and need to get over it. Before Cross can get another word out, the IIconics attack the champions and beat them down for a minute and we head to a commercial break.

Segment - VIP Lounge with MVP and WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre