WWE Raw Preview 06/15/20

WWE is back with another episode of Monday Night Raw tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network.

There have been no matches announced for the show so far but as this is the post Backlash edition of Raw we can surely expect some new feuds and maybe even some new faces. It should also start the build towards the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event that goes down on July 19th. It should be noted that this show was taped last week. Thus, the company should be announcing more segments and matches for the show this afternoon as the show gets closer.

Fallout from Backlash

With the double-count out finish in their title match at Backlash, more on the program between Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Nia Jax is expected.

There will be an update on the feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio as Rollins has invited Rey and his son Dominik to the show.

WWE is also teasing the fallout from Drew McIntyre successfully defending the WWE Title over Bobby Lashley at Backlash.

What's next for Randy Orton? Will we receive an update on Edge's injury?

Rumours have been circling the IWC that we may be seeing a new face on Raw tonight, following a call up from NXT. Keep your eyes peeled for this one...