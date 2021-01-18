WWE Raw Preview (1/18/21)

Author:
Publish date:

WWE Raw tonight will continue the build to the Royal Rumble match on January 31st from the Thunderdome in Tampa, Fl. The show tonight will feature Alexa Bliss in multiple advertised segments for the show, she is featured to take on WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka. The last time these two met was March of 2020 on Smackdown where Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka.

Also advertised for the show tonight featuring Alexa Bliss is a confrontation with Randy Orton. This is just one week after Alexa appeared during his match with HHH and shot a fireball into Randy Orton's face. 

This article will continually be updated throughout the day if and when any other segments are announced for the show. Also if you have not yet, check out our new interactive fantasy booking article where you can see multiple endings and stories to the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Also as always @HeyImKevinSully will have live coverage of tonight's Monday Night Raw here on the website.

Related Articles

wwe-releases-new-logo
WWE

WNW Morning News: Potential WrestleMania Location For 2024, Virtual Hall Of Fame, Adam Cole Comments On "Moving To Main Roster"

Screenshot 2021-01-18 102259
WWE

WWE Raw Preview (1/18/21)

riddle-1068x601
WWE

RAW Storylines: How I Would Book Matt Riddle in the Next Two Weeks

AEW Dynamite
AEW News

Nyla Rose Replacement Announced For This Week's AEW Dynamite

royal-rumble-1068x601
WWE

WNW Interactive Fantasy Booking: 2021 Men's Royal Rumble

WWE

WNW Interactive Fantasy Booking For 2021 Royal Rumble Match

WWE

Alternate Ending For 2021 Royal Rumble Booking

WWE

Alternative #30 Entrant Fantasy Booking 2021 Royal Rumble