WWE Raw Preview (1/18/21)

WWE Raw tonight will continue the build to the Royal Rumble match on January 31st from the Thunderdome in Tampa, Fl. The show tonight will feature Alexa Bliss in multiple advertised segments for the show, she is featured to take on WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka. The last time these two met was March of 2020 on Smackdown where Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka.

Also advertised for the show tonight featuring Alexa Bliss is a confrontation with Randy Orton. This is just one week after Alexa appeared during his match with HHH and shot a fireball into Randy Orton's face.

This article will continually be updated throughout the day if and when any other segments are announced for the show. Also if you have not yet, check out our new interactive fantasy booking article where you can see multiple endings and stories to the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Also as always @HeyImKevinSully will have live coverage of tonight's Monday Night Raw here on the website.