WWE RAW Preview (6/15/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will once again be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will feature some sure-fire surprises and have the fallout from last night's Backlash PPV event.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Randy Orton Speaks After Winning 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Preview (via WWE) - The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is in the books, and Randy Orton emerged victorious in a physically and emotionally draining battle against his former friend Edge. Now, The Viper will open Monday Night Raw just one night after proving his in-ring supremacy against The Rated-R Superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After last night’s grueling battle, rumors have been swirling that BOTH Superstars sustained injuries in the match.

What condition will both Superstars be in after such a brutal marathon of a match? Will Orton look to close the book on his rivalry with Edge after such a demanding battle? Is there another Superstar that will find himself in The Viper’s path?

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair Will Make An Appearance

Preview (via WWE) - Woo! Don’t miss Ric Flair live tonight on Raw!

After an unforgettable WWE Backlash, what will “The Nature Boy” have to say after his former protégé Randy Orton prevailed over Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever — just as Flair predicted?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Asuka Defends The RAW Women's Championship Against Nia Jax

Preview (via WWE) - Asuka and Nia Jax have plenty of unfinished business after their Raw Women’s Championship Match ended in a double count-out at WWE Backlash. The Empress of Tomorrow retained her title but was clearly frustrated by the conclusion and landed one last attack on her rival before exiting up the ramp.

The bad blood has boiled for weeks, as the unpredictable Asuka has been repeatedly targeted by the towering Jax ever since Becky Lynch crowned her champion.

Will Asuka finally silence her most outspoken doubter, or will the most imposing female Superstar in WWE history back up the smack talk?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Respond To Seth Rollins

Preview (via WWE) - Last Monday on Raw, Seth Rollins crashed an exclusive interview with Rey Mysterio, who gave an update on his status after the gruesome eye injury inflicted on him by The Monday Night Messiah. While Mysterio’s outlook is promising, he’s still not cleared for a return to the ring.

Despite that, Rollins had the audacity to invite the furious Mysterio and his son Dominik to Raw this week to help them understand the “sacrifice” he made for the greater good of the red brand. This morning, Domink confirmed on social media that he accepted the invitation and was headed to the WWE Performance Center.

Is Dominik walking into the lion's den and tempting The Monday Night Messiah?

All that plus much, much more as we're just 24 hours removed from last night's Backlash PPV event!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com or (@WNWNews) for live coverage of tonight's Monday Night RAW, at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.