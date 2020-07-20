WWE RAW Preview (7/20/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show is headlined by Randy Orton taking on Big Show in an 'Unsanctioned Match' as well as the fall-out from last night's 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' PPV event.

Let's see what tonight's show has in-store for us!

Randy Orton Looks To Kill Another Legend When He Takes On Big Show In An Unsanctioned Match

Preview (via WWE) - Randy Orton has once again embraced being The Legend Killer in recent weeks, but he has run into an angry giant hell-bent on retribution. This Monday on Raw, Big Show will set out to stop The Viper in his tracks when they clash in an Unsanctioned Match.

The World’s Largest Athlete returned to Raw in the aftermath of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, where Orton punted Edge to pick up the victory. One night later, Orton goaded Christian into an Unsanctioned Match, and Captain Charisma met the same fate. Big Show aims to get retribution for his friends, but The Apex Predator has his sights set on adding the giant’s name to his list of Legends.

Who Is The RAW Women's Champion?

Preview - Last night, at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules', Asuka accidentally sprayed green mist into the referee's eyes which Bayley decided to take advantage of and drill Asuka with the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship belt, rendering her unconscious then she stole the ref's shirt, put it on and counted the 1-2-3 in favor of Sasha Banks and declared Sasha Banks as the RAW Women's Champion.

Will that 'decision' hold up or will Asuka be renamed as the RAW Women's Champion?

