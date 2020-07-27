WWE RAW Preview (7/27/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a pair of majaor title bouts.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Asuka & Sasha Banks Battle To See Who Is The Rightful RAW Women's Champion

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of the controversial conclusion of the Raw Women’s Championship Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Stephanie McMahon announced that the true champion will be determined this Monday on Raw when Asuka and Sasha Banks clash for the title. However, in this match, the title can change hands by pinfall, submission, count-out, disqualification or if anybody interferes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

McMahon made that distinct stipulation coming out of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, where controversy abounded. Sasha pinned reigning champion Asuka, but Bayley was the one to make the three-count. She did so after the after donning the referee’s shirt when the official was on the receiving end of Asuka’s green mist. After the three-count, The Boss grabbed the title and left the building.

How will this stipulation affect the outcome of the match? Who will leave as the Raw Women’s Champion?

Drew McIntyre Faces Dolph Ziggler In A Non-Title Affair

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre agreed to face Dolph Ziggler in a non-title rematch, but this time, he gets to choose the stipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Showoff thought he had the upper hand on McIntyre at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules when he chose to challenge for the WWE Title in a match where Extreme Rules applied only to Ziggler. Despite Ziggler’s clear advantage, McIntyre overcame the odds and retained his title.

When McIntyre attempted to turn his attention toward SummerSlam and finding a worthy opponent, Ziggler crashed the scene and demanded another match. McIntyre initially refused, but when Ziggler offered him the chance to pick the stipulation, the WWE Champion accepted. McIntyre declared that he’s going to make Ziggler sweat, much in the same way The Showoff did ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, and reveal the stipulation only just before the bell rings.

What stipulation will McIntyre choose?

Randy Orton Kicks-off RAW By Announcing His Next Target

Preview (via WWE) - Who will The Viper look to strike next? We’ll find out at the start of Raw this Monday night when Randy Orton kicks off the show by announcing his next target.

The Legend Killer has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks. First, he toppled Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, then mercilessly took out Christian in an Unsanctioned Match the next night.

Not even The World’s Largest Athlete could stymie the dastardly Orton, as Big Show also fell victim to an RKO and a punt in a brutal Unsanctioned Match last week.

After dismantling legend after legend with savage yet surgical precision, who will The Viper take aim at next? And will they have any chance of slowing Orton down?

Rey Mysterio's Son, Dominik Confronts Seth Rollins

Preview (via WWE) - After a grotesque victory over Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins declared that no one was left to “stand in the way of the greater good.” But there’s one more man willing to defy The Monday Night Messiah.

Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, is coming to Raw to confront Rollins this Monday night.

The Black Hand of Raw defeated Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, extracting his eye in the disturbing, first-ever Eye for an Eye Match. The next night, Rollins said Raw was now “free to fulfill its potential,” and he drew the ire of Aleister Black after blaming the WWE Universe and Rey Mysterio himself for Rollins’ actions.

But Black, too, suffered the wrath of Rollins and Murphy, who targeted his arm in a vicious attack after their one-on-one match.

With The Monday Night Messiah having taken out his father, Dominik is sure to be less than cordial. But can he avoid a similar fate?

Andrade & Angel Garza Battle Cedric Alexander & Ricochet and The Viking Raiders With An Opportunity To Face The RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits At SummerSlam

Preview (via WWE) - Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, The Viking Raiders and Andrade & Angel Garza will battle it out on Raw, and the victors will punch their ticket to The Biggest Event of the Summer, where they will challenge Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for the titles.

Ricochet & Alexander have gelled seamlessly to form one of the most exciting tag teams in WWE, using their incredible quickness to make their opponents’ heads spin. If they can establish a fast pace and take to the skies in the early goings of this Triple Threat Tag Team Match, they could be too much for their opponents to handle.

The Viking Raiders have become pals with The Street Profits in recent weeks and months, enjoying a game of one-upmanship against Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins in the “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” challenge, but the former titleholders are undoubtedly eyeing another opportunity at the tandem prize. If Erik & Ivar can turn the bout into an exchange of power moves and haymakers against their much smaller opponents, they will almost certainly have the inside track to The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Andrade & Angel Garza have each tasted singles gold in WWE, but neither has won any tag team accolades, and sharing the spotlight has been quite a challenge for both bombastic Superstars. Although they do occasionally butt heads and get under each other’s skin, Zelina Vega’s charges have proven to be an effective tag team when they’re on the same page, and they’ll certainly have a chance on Raw, provided they can get along.

Which Raw duo will come up with a clutch victory and earn a Raw Tag Team Championship Match at SummerSlam?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs as well as live-coverage of tonight's Monday Night RAW, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!