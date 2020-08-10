WWE RAW Preview (8/10/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by the number one contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship, Randy Orton taking on Kevin Owens.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us...

Randy Orton Battles Kevin Owens

Preview (via WWE) - When Ric Flair tried to tell Kevin Owens to be more like Randy Orton, KO caught the two-time WWE Hall of Famer off-guard by challenging The Viper to a match this Monday instead.

Now that he’s in The Legend Killer’s line of sight, will Owens be able to drop The Apex Predator, or will Orton’s path of rampage roll on as he heads toward his WWE Championship Match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam?

Asuka Faces Bayley With An Opportunity To Face Sasha Banks At SummerSlam On The Line

Preview (via WWE) - Asuka is out for payback on Sasha Banks & Bayley, and The Empress is set on reclaiming her Raw Women’s Title. But to challenge The Boss at SummerSlam, she’ll have to get through SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley first.

The Empress of Tomorrow hasn’t forgotten the brutal beatdown Bayley put on her close friend Kairi Sane, and she will certainly be looking to make Bayley regret it. But will retribution blind Asuka and cost her a chance to reclaim her title?

What's Next For RAW Underground?

Preview (via WWE) - Shane McMahon turned Monday night on its head when he introduced Raw Underground, a gritty, smash-mouth battleground, to the world. So far, the monstrous Dabba-Kato, Erik of The Viking Raiders, Dolph Ziggler and The Hurt Business made their presence felt.

Who will be the next Superstar to risk it all in an environment where there are no rules?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs as well as live-coverage of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)!

