WWE RAW Preview (8/17/20)

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by the return of the ‘Heartbreak Kid’, Shawn Michaels, who plans to confront Randy Orton, just 6 days before his WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, against Champion, Drew McIntyre.

Let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Shawn Michaels Returns To Monday Night RAW

Preview (via WWE) - On the final Raw before SummerSlam, two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels will be in attendance. Last Monday, Michaels and the WWE Universe watched as Randy Orton viciously punted Ric Flair, leaving “The Nature Boy” in need of medical attention.

How will HBK respond to seeing one of his closest friends taken out by The Viper?

Will Rey Mysterio Return To Confront Seth Rollins?

Preview (via WWE) - Rumors have been running rampant that Rey Mysterio is coming to Raw this Monday.

Mysterio, of course, has not been seen since suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins in the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

While the outlook on Mysterio’s recovery has been positive, his reemergence was not expected so soon. That may have changed after this past Monday on Raw, when The Monday Night Messiah brutally attacked his son Dominik, ruthlessly striking him with a Kendo stick more than two dozen times, screaming at Rey to beg for mercy all the while.

Any reports on Mysterio’s return are unconfirmed at this point, but if they’re true, will Rollins be faced with the retribution of a furious father?

Who Will Show Up At RAW Underground?

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Universe has seen familiar faces in RAW Underground, including Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley & Shayna Baszler.

Who might show up looking for a fight, tonight?

