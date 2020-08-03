WWE RAW Preview (8/3/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a United States Championship Match as well as Drew McIntyre and Asuka addressing what happened, last week.

Let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Drew McIntyre Addresses Randy Orton's Blindside Attack

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre never saw it coming.

Randy Orton made it clear that he’s coming for McIntyre’s WWE Championship last Monday on Raw, and The Viper struck first, dropping the champion with a thunderous RKO after McIntyre’s grueling win over Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match. How will the fearless WWE Champion react to Orton’s ruthless attack out of nowhere?

How Will Asuka Respond To Sasha Banks' Controversial Win, Last Week?

Preview (via WWE) - Last Monday, Bayley’s vicious attack on Asuka’s friend and tag team partner Kairi Sane allowed Sasha Banks to capture the Raw Women’s Championship. But not long after, Asuka’s agony turned into pure rage.

How will Bayley & The Boss’ reign of dominance across brands continue? Will Asuka be out for payback after the career-ending attack on her best friend?

Apollo Crews Defends The United States Championship Against MVP

Preview (via WWE) - Will the real United States Champion please stand up?

Apollo Crews and MVP will settle that question to kick off this Monday night’s Raw as they battle for the United States Title.

The storied prize has been clouded in controversy lately. Crews was originally set to defend the Championship against MVP at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, but wasn’t cleared to compete as a result of Bobby Lashley’s attack.

As a result, MVP declared himself the new Champion, even unveiling a new title.

With Crews ready to go — and likely fed up with the braggadocious MVP’s antics in recent weeks — can he finally silence his boisterous rival? Or will MVP solidify his claim to the gold?

