WWE Raw Preview, Live Coverage & Results 5/18/20

This week's Monday Night Raw will take place once again at the Performance Center in Orlando, Fl. The show saw a major increase in viewership last week jumping up roughly 300,000 viewers but falling just short of the 2 million viewership mark. The show did rank #1 for the most watched show in the key demographic on cable for Monday Nights.



This week's show will feature the first brand invitation for Monday Night Raw with King Corbin taking on Drew McIntyre. Be sure to follow this article throughout the day for all the updates for what is happening on the show and also for live coverage of Monday Night Raw while it's happening. Also announced for tonight's show is the Women's Tag Team Championship Match between the IIconics and BlissCross. Finally it appears the Viking Raiders and Street Profits will be competing in axe throwing tonight

