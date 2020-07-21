WWE RAW Ratings and Viewership (7/20/20)

Last night's edition of Monday Night RAW was headlined by an Unsanctioned match between Randy Orton and the Big Show as well as the fall-out from the previous night's Extreme Rules PPV event.

The show drew 1.7 million viewers in hour 1, followed by 1.6 million in hour 2 and 1.5 million in hour 3, showing a steady decline hour-by-hour and an average of 1.6 million viewers which is actually a slight improvement over last week's all-time low of an average of 1.5 million viewers.

