This week's Raw ratings were delayed this week due to celebration of MLK Day. The show also had tough competition on cable with two major NBA games going up against it. The show featured Alexa Bliss heavily, especially her main event match with Asuka which she won.

Viewership by hour this week was:

Hour 1 1.99

Hour 2 1.86

Hour 3 1.69



Avg viewership 1.86 avg



Ranking in cable: 3rd, 4th and 5th just behind the NBA.