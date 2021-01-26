WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 1/25/21

Last night was the go-home Raw for a much anticipated Royal Rumble event. A show that ended with Randy Orton dropping Alexa with an RKO keeping her from the Women's Championship and that clip garnering over 1.5m views in 12 hours on YouTube.



Also on the show Goldberg made an appearance and Drew returned to lay waste to Miz and Morrison. Speaking of Miz and Morrison they picked up a handicap match win over Sheamus.

WWE has secured their 2nd of 4 potential first place rankings in January. The show is the only show on Monday Nights to have finished 1st twice this month on Cable. The only other shows to finish first on Mondays is the College Football Championship and the NBA.

Hour 1- 1.90m

Hour 2- 1.83m

Hour 3- 1.71m



Average- 1.82m