WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 1/25/21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night was the go-home Raw for a much anticipated Royal Rumble event. A show that ended with Randy Orton dropping Alexa with an RKO keeping her from the Women's Championship and that clip garnering over 1.5m views in 12 hours on YouTube.

Also on the show Goldberg made an appearance and Drew returned to lay waste to Miz and Morrison. Speaking of Miz and Morrison they picked up a handicap match win over Sheamus.

WWE has secured their 2nd of 4 potential first place rankings in January. The show is the only show on Monday Nights to have finished 1st twice this month on Cable. The only other shows to finish first on Mondays is the College Football Championship and the NBA.

Hour 1- 1.90m
Hour 2- 1.83m
Hour 3- 1.71m

Average- 1.82m

Related Articles

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE

WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 1/25/21

7E18E4E8-D345-4FF2-8583-871FC251F4A9
WWE

WWE Superstar Spectacle Results 1. 26. 21

Esn2kh1WMAErIyd
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (1/25/21)

02DF491D-DB6F-4025-B4FB-D91245FAFD83
WWE

WWE Superstar Spectacle Preview 1. 26. 21

949459-goldberg-mcintyre
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (01.25.21)

3E3D9C73-5A4A-4DDF-9670-CCA1C0F642A3
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1. 25. 21

Punk-trial-updates4
WWE

WNW Fantasy Booking: Why This Is The Right Time For CM Punk To Return

727AC532-5D22-4A7A-BC82-12ADBC679F19
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House #4: The Great White North 10. 22. 95