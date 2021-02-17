WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 2/15/21

Last night's Monday Night Raw was the go-home show for the Elimination Chamber this Sunday. The show featured a Gauntlet Match to determine the final entrant into the Chamber match this Sunday. Sheamus would go on to defeat Drew McIntyre and draw the final entry. WWE Raw has finished first in the rankings 4 of 6 times this year but has averaged less than 2 million viewers so far this year. 

Below you can see the ratings for each hour of the show:

Hour 1- 1.9
Hour 2- 1.8
Hour 3- 1.6
Nightly Average- 1.8 

Ranking- 1, 3, 4

This is the 5th time they have scored first out of 7 potential weeks of doing so.

