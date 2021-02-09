WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 2/8/21

Monday Night Raw last night featured the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton in the main event, as well as his continued feud with Sheamus. The show also opened with Shane McMahon and as normal the first hour was the highest hour and ranked #1 in cable on the night. The show struggled to maintain the women's viewership as well as the 50+ viewership between hours 1 and 3.

Hour 1: 1.82m

Hour 2: 1.73m

Hour 3: 1.58m

It is worth noting that Raw has placed first in the rankings four out of six potential times this year, only finishing behind the NCAAF Championship game and NBA earlier this year.