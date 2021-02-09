WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 2/8/21

Author:
Publish date:

Monday Night Raw last night featured the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton in the main event, as well as his continued feud with Sheamus. The show also opened with Shane McMahon and as normal the first hour was the highest hour and ranked #1 in cable on the night. The show struggled to maintain the women's viewership as well as the 50+ viewership between hours 1 and 3.

Hour 1: 1.82m
Hour 2: 1.73m
Hour 3: 1.58m

It is worth noting that Raw has placed first in the rankings four out of six potential times this year, only finishing behind the NCAAF Championship game and NBA earlier this year. 

Final-2021-Feb-08-MON-Cable

Related Articles

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 2/8/21

wwe-logopng
WWE

WWE Has Found Its New Star

Etvzr7lXcAMntE5
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (2/8/21)

raw
WWE News

Building RAW's Men's Tag Team Division

0820E2B4-DEF4-47E0-A563-8DF2B76F2ADA
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 2.8.21

Tian-Sha-NXT
WWE

Meg’s Weekly 5 (2-1-2021)

C15F315B-E79D-4080-A31B-B533D401A7A2
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap (2/5/21)

3925EF40-1DCD-430C-AF73-089CF232E99F
LIVE Coverage

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Coverage (2/5/21)