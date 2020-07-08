WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 7/6/20

Monday Night Raw this week was highlighted with Asuka, Kairi Sane, Bayley and Sasha Banks. They had segments in every hour of the show including matches between Banks and Sane along with Asuka and Bayley to close the show.

The show also featured a returning Heath Slater who lost to Drew McIntyre just minutes after cutting a great promo. The continued feud of Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, that also had the return of Kevin Owens, as well as, Randy Orton teaming with Andrade and Garza to take on Big Show and the Viking Raiders.

The show last week did 1.7 million viewers with a low point of just over 1.5 million viewers in the third hour. This week they finished 4th, 5th and 6th in the rankings and also did roughly 1.7 million viewers again this week.

