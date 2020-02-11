WWE Raw Results February 10th 2020

Seth Rollins and his disciples come out to start the show.

Rollins tells us he is here to lead us to the future but first he has to take care of the past. Rollins cuts to the clip of last weeks elimination match. Rollins says they are not leaving the ring until his message is heard. Enter Kevin Owens and the viking raiders. The 3 men enter the ring and start brawling with Murphy and Aop. Samoa Joe sneaks up and chokes Rollins disciples break it up. The brawl continues and Owens stuns Murphy.

Becky Lynch Vs Askua w/Kairi Sane Raw Womens Championship

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Becky comes out first then Askua, Askua cuts a promo in Japanese. Askua takes control in the first half. Becky starts to come back by targeting the arm then headlock take down both women off the ropes shoulder tackle by Lynch. Becky ends up on the apron Kari Sane with a distraction and Askua uses a hip attack to knock Lynch on the outside.