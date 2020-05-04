Ja' Von's Retro Review First Watch RAW January 2nd, 1995

RAW: January 2nd, 1995:

Commentary: Gorilla Monsoon and Shawn Michaels

The show kicked off with a tag team match between Lex Luger & British Bulldog vs Tatanka & Bam Bam Bigelow.

Lex Luger & British Bulldog vs Tatanka & Bam Bam Bigelow:

Luger seems to be embroiled in a feud against The Million Dollar Corporation. The match itself seemed to be a little unnecessary and it could've just been a singles match. The whole entire match was basically Tatanka putting a beating on Luger, who barely got any offense in before tagging in his partner The British Bulldog. During the whole match my eyes were focused on Tatanka as he looked to be the star of the match for me. For me personally I don't like matches ending in double countouts but it gave us a big brawl and furthers the storyline.

Royal Rumble Report:

Todd Pettengill is the host for the Royal Rumble Report. At this time the Rumble is under 3 weeks away. This year's Rumble was January 22nd, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. Pettengill then announced Pamela Anderson as the host of the Rumble. Rumble Card: Diesel(c) vs Bret Hart(WWF Championship), Razor Ramon(c) vs Jeff Jarrett(WWF Intercontinental Championship), Undertaker vs I.R.S. 30 Man Royal Rumble, and the finals of the WWF Tag Team Tournament.

Confirmed Participants So Far: Lex Luger, Doink the Clown, Mr. Bob Backlund, King Kong Bundy, Dick Murdoch, Man O' War, The Dumpster, Kwang, Adam Bomb, Henery Godwinn, British Bulldog, Shawn Michaels, Mabel, Mo, 1-2-3 Kid, Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly, Butch, and Luke.

Duke "The Dumpster Brodie vs Mike Bell:

This was just a squash match to put of The Dumpster.

A video package vignette about Kama coming soon

WWF Tag Team Championship Tournament:

Bam Bam/Tatanka have advanced to the semi-finals and The Head Shrinkers due to a DQ win over The Hart Foundation on Superstars. The Heavenly Boodies are awaiting the winners of Smoking Gunns vs Well Dunn.

King's Court:

Jerry The King Lawler's guest is "The King of Harts" Owen Hart. They talk about Owen costing Bret the title at Survivor Series. Owen says thst he will be tag champ, IC champ, and World Champ. He says that he will retire as champion. Owen says that he will be walking out the winner of the Rumble. I have to say that I liked the King's Court and this is what talk show type segments should be used for in WWE today. Short, Sweet, to the point and for major announcements.

Next week is the second year anniversary of RAW. Two big matches on tap: Razor Ramon vs Owen Hart for the Intercontinental Championship & Harvey Wippleman vs The Fink in a Tuxedo Match.

Jeff Jarrett vs Buck Quartermaine:

Squash match to put over Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett Singing Debut:

The debut never happened. This post match segment did nothing to impress me and felt pointless looked like they were just stalling until a bigger stage I'm assuming.

Super Dave Osborne promoted his new show in Vegas.

Lex Luger & British Bulldog vs Tatanka & Bam Bam Bigelow:

This was the opening contest of the night but ended in a double countout so they made it the main event of the night and let the match continue with TV Time remaining. The match began just like it did the first time with The Million Dollar Corporation in control. I disliked the finish of the match. Luger and Bulldog get the win. The Million Dollar Corporation seems like they are going to turn on Bam Bam soon since he ate the pin.

My Take: Overall I thought this was a great show. Since the shows during this time are only an hour long they gave us more wrestling and short, sweet, and to the point segments which I enjoyed tremendously. I can’t wait to continue my journey from 1995 to Miz's cash-in from 2010.