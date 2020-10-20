WWE RAW Season Premiere Viewership and Ratings (10/19/20)

This weeks episode of Monday Night RAW was not only the go home show for Hell in a Cell but also the season premiere. This week's episode drew an average of 1.777 million viewers which is down from last week's show that drew an average of 1.855 million viewers.

Last night's seasom premiere featured the Battle of the Giants between Keith Lee and Braun Strowman.

The first hour averaged 1.806 million viewers. The second hour averaged 1.835 million viewers. The final hour averaged 1.689 million viewers.

