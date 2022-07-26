WWE RAW Superstar moved to NXT 2.0 at recent live event

In recent months RAW superstar Apollo Crews made his return to NXT confronting the NXT Champion Bron Breakker. It now seems that his former commander has now joined him.

RAW superstar Commander Azeez was moved to NXT as he shows up at a recent NXT Live Event in Coca Beach, Florida. It was at the event that he was the bodyguard for the recently turned heel Cora Jade.

Also at the event Jade and Azeez lost a mixed tag team match to Ivy Nile and Sanga.

WWE have been known to use live events to test out new gimmicks with the fans to see if they work.

