Skip to main content
WWE RAW Superstar moved to NXT 2.0 at recent live event

WWE RAW Superstar moved to NXT 2.0 at recent live event

In recent months RAW superstar Apollo Crews made his return to NXT confronting the NXT Champion Bron Breakker. It now seems that his former commander has now joined him. 

RAW superstar Commander Azeez was moved to NXT as he shows up at a recent NXT Live Event in Coca Beach, Florida. It was at the event that he was the bodyguard for the recently turned heel Cora Jade. 

Also at the event Jade and Azeez lost a mixed tag team match to Ivy Nile and Sanga. 

WWE have been known to use live events to test out new gimmicks with the fans to see if they work. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

58E9BD6F-C8B6-4970-B416-808CED1E4AC3
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE RAW Superstar moved to NXT 2.0 at recent live event

7FC84EF0-4D7A-4CE0-93EA-8482A1FE566E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.25.22

C1ABD9DE-D9EA-49FA-B054-FA6A9B1A261E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 7.25.22

FYUOiiCXkAEe9lo
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 7.22.22

9314F9BE-6ADF-46DA-93CF-70E6C5D9FE58
WWE News

Vince McMahon retires and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon named Co-CEOs

FC1D1906-456B-4359-B8F2-BBD2872CF1BC
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 7.22.22

135F8F2E-3B49-47FB-9CC3-F943BF38CC76
WWE News

Paul “Triple H” Levesque resumes EVP and Talent Relations roles effective immediately

5731D9BF-1EE4-4FFA-8DD5-5E9DB7B8F5BF
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.19.22