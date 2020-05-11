WWE Raw Women's Champion Set To Make Major Career Announcement Tonight

Just one day removed of the Money in the Bank PPV which Lynch was not on, she is set to make a major career announcement tonight. She is supposed to be on Raw tonight to confront the winner of the Women's Money In The Bank match.



There is speculation at this time that she is pregnant however we cannot confirm this information. If she does have to walk away for a while she will have to drop the title, unless Asuka just takes it from her. Her reign has lasted over one full year and has broken many glass ceilings in the process.