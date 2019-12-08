Updated: WWE Release Sin Cara, Luke Harper, and The Ascension

As announced by the WWE, Sin Cara and Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper).

This may come as a shock to many since the WWE has been denying requests for release since the inception of AEW. Huber was one of the men denied a released and actually had time added to his contract due to injury earlier this year.

UPDATE: WWE has also come to terms for the release of Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of the Ascension.