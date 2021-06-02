WWE Release Tracker 6.2.21
It was announced over the past few days that there would be some more WWE releases on the way. While we at Wrestling News World don’t like the fact anyone is losing their job but unfortunately today seems like the day.
We will be tracking and staying up to date on all the releases.
Here is the full list:
Braun Strowman
Aleister Black
Here are comments from Black:
Ruby Riott
Lana
Santana Garrett
Buddy Murphy
