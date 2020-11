At around 6:00p ET today two things happened. 1: Zelina Vega tweeted "I support unionization & 2: The WWE Releases Zelina Vega. As of this writing, there is no change in the status of Thea's (Zelina Vega) husband, Aleister Black.

Thea also posted on her Instagram, that she will "See You On Twitch."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more on this developing story.