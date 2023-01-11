WWE reportedly bought by the Saudi Arabia Personal Investment Fund and Stephanie McMahon resigned

It looks like all roads are pointing towards WWE being bought by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

This news came about just hours yesterday after now former Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon announced that she would be resigning from her position and returning to her leave of absence.

Here is what she tweeted:

We are unsure at this time if there is a no compete clause on Stephanie's deal for those potentially asking, if her stepping down was due to who the company was sold to or if it was Vince just pushing her out of power.

Her father Vince McMahon had just returned to WWE and was reinstated as the chairman of the board. Vince who has the controlling shares of the company has decided to sell the company to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Financial details of a deal at this time are unknown but it's estimated that the offer was not only 1.5 times more than other offers as we previously noted, it is rumored that the evaluation at the time of negotiations was 10 billion dollars.

Two of the biggest questions that will be unfolding over the next 48 hours is what role will vince McMahon playing moving forward as well as what their next tv rights deal will be?

Saudi doesn't have the best track record of getting LIV Golf televised. With only as of this writing 11 days into the new year this could be the biggest story in the history of this buisness with the largest long term ramifications.

How will this effect the current roster of talent and part-timers with their personal values, morals, and political standings in Hollywood?