WWE Reports Record Revenue For Second-Quarter

WWE has just released their second quarter revenue report for the 2020 fiscal year.

Here are the notes:

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue for the 2020 year, thus far is reported to be $514.4 million, which is a 14% increase from 2019

Operating income was $55.7 million, up from $17.1 million, in 2019

Adjusted OIBDA was $73.5 million, up from $34.6 million, in 2019

WWE Network subscribers increased from 1.66 million users to 1.69 million users

